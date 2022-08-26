Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.98 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.73. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arco Platform Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,277 shares during the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $7,293,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $9,025,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

