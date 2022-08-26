Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.
Arco Platform Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.98 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.73. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.