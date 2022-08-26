Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.75 billion.

APTV traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.86. 1,390,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.47.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

