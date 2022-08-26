APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the July 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Down 13.3 %

APTY traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,430. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03.

Get APT Systems alerts:

About APT Systems

(Get Rating)

See Also

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.