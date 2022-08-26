Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
AGTC stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.32.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
