Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

AGTC stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

