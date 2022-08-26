Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.91–$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.03 million. Appian also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 193,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,334. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.60. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,185,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,925,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,185,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,925,868.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 146,636 shares of company stock worth $6,632,635. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Appian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

