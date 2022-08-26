Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 749,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,933 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

