Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.37

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.37 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 22166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

