Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Get Andretti Acquisition alerts:

Andretti Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE WNNR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Andretti Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.31.

Andretti Acquisition Company Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.