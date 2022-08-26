Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008864 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000830 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.