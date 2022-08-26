Analyzing Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37% BioLife Solutions -64.09% -7.54% -6.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 61.07 -$64.85 million N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 8.38 -$7.64 million ($2.25) -10.42

This table compares Hyperfine and BioLife Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hyperfine and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50 BioLife Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 261.54%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.12%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

