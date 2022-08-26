Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Russel Metals (RUSMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS: RUSMF) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

8/15/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$37.50.

8/12/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

8/12/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

7/18/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00.

7/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $22.96 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

