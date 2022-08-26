Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 393.75

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.25 ($4.76).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 323.80 ($3.91) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 388.47 ($4.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 977.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.43.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.