Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $160.61. 130,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 269.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

