Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.05. Anaergia shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ANRGF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.