Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Jong S. Whang Sells 50,000 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,500,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

