Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) CEO Michael Whang Sells 23,754 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amtech Systems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

