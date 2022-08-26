Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) CEO Michael Whang Sells 23,754 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
