Amon Market Capitalization Tops $95,967.80 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $95,967.80 and $141.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

