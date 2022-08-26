AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average is $148.77. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

