American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AMT traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.81. 9,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.94. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Insider Activity

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

