American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AWR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,458. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.28. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

