American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

APEI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Public Education has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $27.18.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

