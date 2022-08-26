American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,990 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.