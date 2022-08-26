American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 36.05% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $81,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLV opened at $59.63 on Friday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37.

