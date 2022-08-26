American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,988 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of KLA worth $98,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in KLA by 108.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $3,060,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $376.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.72 and its 200-day moving average is $346.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.