American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,970 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of Copart worth $95,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,451,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

