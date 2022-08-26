American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of PACCAR worth $116,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 113.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 361.2% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,619,000 after purchasing an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $92.45 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

