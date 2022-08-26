American Century Companies Inc. Has $95.37 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.67% of Avery Dennison worth $95,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.0 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

