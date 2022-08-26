American Century Companies Inc. Has $85.05 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $85,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

