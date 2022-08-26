American Century Companies Inc. Has $115.21 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233,273 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin worth $115,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $292.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average of $276.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

