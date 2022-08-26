American Century Companies Inc. Has $112.04 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of First BanCorp. worth $112,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

