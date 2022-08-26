American Century Companies Inc. Has $110.15 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Bill.com worth $110,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 62.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $177.31 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

