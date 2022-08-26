American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $112,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

