American Century Companies Inc. Buys 328,220 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Korn Ferry worth $121,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after acquiring an additional 124,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

