American Century Companies Inc. Buys 322,054 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,054 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Tricon Residential worth $101,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

NYSE TCN opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

