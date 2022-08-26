Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.32. 1,571,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.