Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,086,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Aluf alerts:

Aluf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.