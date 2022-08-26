Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,086,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Aluf Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluf (AHIX)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.