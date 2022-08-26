Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Down 1.3%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 512,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 952,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

