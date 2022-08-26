Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 88.5% in August

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:APELY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

