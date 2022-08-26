Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 4.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.65. The stock had a trading volume of 699,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,788. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.