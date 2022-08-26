Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 1.4 %
APT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 43,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,346. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.39.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
