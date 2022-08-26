Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OROCF. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allkem in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Allkem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $9.55 on Friday. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

