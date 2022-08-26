Alliance Sports Group, L.P. (OTCMKTS:BOLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alliance Sports Group, L.P. (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BOLL remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alliance Sports Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains. It offers its products under the NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, iPROTEC Firearm Lighting, WEATHERRITE Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility.

