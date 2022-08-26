All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Tops $13.89 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

