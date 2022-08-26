Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $7.70. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 5,913 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

