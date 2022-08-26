Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $10,571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares in the company, valued at $309,485,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $10,571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,485,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,592,744 shares of company stock valued at $56,744,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,362,000 after buying an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,581,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

