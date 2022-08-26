Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Trading Up 1.6%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62. 11,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 336,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alexco Resource to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.63 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

