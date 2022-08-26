Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Trading Up 1.6%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 11,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 336,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alexco Resource to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.63 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$111.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.