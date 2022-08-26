Akroma (AKA) Hits Market Cap of $15,924.59

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Akroma has a market cap of $15,924.59 and $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 65% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.48 or 0.07627720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00169354 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.