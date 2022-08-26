Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 108,889 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.