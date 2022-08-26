Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the July 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akerna Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 6,047,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Akerna has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KERN. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akerna by 419.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

